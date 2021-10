A vial labelled with the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine is seen in this illustration picture taken March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Oct 26 (Reuters) - A panel of outside advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday voted to recommend the Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and BioNTech SE COVID-19 vaccine for children ages five to 11 years.

Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Bill Berkrot

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.