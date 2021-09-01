Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
U.S. FDA advisory panel to discuss COVID-19 vaccine boosters on Sept. 17
1 minute read
Sept 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Wednesday its outside advisers will meet on Sept. 17 to discuss additional doses of COVID-19 vaccines and specifically Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and partner BioNTech's (22UAy.DE) application for the use of a booster vaccine dose.
Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila
