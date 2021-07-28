Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
U.S. FDA agrees to extend J&J COVID-19 vaccine's shelf-life to 6 months

Empty vials of Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine are seen on a table at a vaccination centre in Ronda, Spain, April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Jon Nazca/File Photo/File Photo

July 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Wednesday it agreed with Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) that its COVID-19 vaccine's shelf life can be extended to 6 months from 4.5 months when stored at 2-8°c.

In a letter to the company, the U.S. FDA said it had completed the review of data provided by J&J, and based on the information submitted, it concurs with the extension. (https://bit.ly/3zRuTMB)

The agency also said the extension was applicable to batches that might have expired prior to the issuance of the letter provided they were stored at the recommended temperature.

Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

