Skip to main content

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

U.S. FDA approves AbbVie's migraine prevention drug

1 minute read

Test tubes are seen in front of a displayed Abbvie logo in this illustration taken, May 21, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Sept 28 (Reuters) - AbbVie Inc (ABBV.N) said on Tuesday the U.S. health regulator approved its once-daily oral medicine for the preventive treatment of migraine in adults, adding a third drug to the drugmaker's bank of products for severe headaches.

The drugmaker acquired the medicine, Qulipta, as part of its $63 billion deal for Allergan, along with anti-wrinkle and chronic migraine treatment Botox and acute migraine drug Ubrelvy.

Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 10:53 PM UTC

U.S. FDA approves AbbVie's migraine prevention drug

AbbVie Inc said on Tuesday the U.S. health regulator approved its once-daily oral medicine for the preventive treatment of migraine in adults, adding a third drug to the drugmaker's bank of products for severe headaches.

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
COVID-19 pill developers aim to top Merck, Pfizer efforts
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Brazil hospital chain hid COVID-19 deaths, whistleblowers' lawyer tells Senate
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
U.N. aid chief to Ethiopia on famine in Tigray: 'Get those trucks moving'
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Pfizer asks Brazil to authorize booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine