Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
U.S. FDA approves AbbVie's migraine prevention drug
Sept 28 (Reuters) - AbbVie Inc (ABBV.N) said on Tuesday the U.S. health regulator approved its once-daily oral medicine for the preventive treatment of migraine in adults, adding a third drug to the drugmaker's bank of products for severe headaches.
The drugmaker acquired the medicine, Qulipta, as part of its $63 billion deal for Allergan, along with anti-wrinkle and chronic migraine treatment Botox and acute migraine drug Ubrelvy.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.