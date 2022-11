Nov 11 (Reuters) - Drugmaker AstraZeneca (AZN.L) said on Friday its lung cancer drugs Imfinzi and Imjudo have been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) when used along with chemotherapy for treatment of adults with stage IV non-small cell lung cancer.

Reporting by Amna Karimi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips











