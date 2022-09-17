U.S. FDA approves Bluebird bio's gene therapy for a rare neurological disorder

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Signage is seen outside of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) headquarters in White Oak, Maryland, U.S., August 29, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

Sept 16 - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved bluebird bio's (BLUE.O) gene therapy for the treatment of a rare neurological disorder, the company said late on Friday.

"SKYSONA is the first FDA approved therapy shown to slow the progression of neurologic dysfunction in boys" with early, active Cerebral Adrenoleukodystrophy (CALD), the company said in a statement, saying CALD is a "devastating and fatal neurodegenerative disease."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Mrinalika Roy and Jaiveer Shekhawatin in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila, Devika Syamnath and William Mallard

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.