U.S. FDA approves Eagle's generic version of blood pressure drug

Signage is seen outside of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) headquarters in White Oak, Maryland, U.S., August 29, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (EGRX.O) said on Wednesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved its generic version of Vasostrict, a blood pressure drug developed by Endo International's (ENDP.O) subsidiary Par Pharmaceutical Inc.

In August, a Delaware federal court had ruled that Eagle's proposed generic of Par Pharmaceutical's best-selling drug did not infringe Par's patents.

Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.

