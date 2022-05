Eli Lilly logo is shown on one of the company's offices in San Diego, California, U.S., September 17, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo/

May 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food & Drug Administration said on Friday it had approved Eli Lilly's (LLY.N) injection to help improve blood sugar control in adults with type 2 diabetes.

Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

