U.S. FDA approves expanded use of Jazz Pharma's sleep disorder drug Xywav

Aug 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC's (JAZZ.O) sleep disorder drug Xywav for expanded use in patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness despite a good night's sleep, the company said on Thursday.

Xywav is currently approved in the United States for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and sudden loss of muscle tone in patients aged seven or older with a neurological disorder called narcolepsy.

Jazz shares rose about 1% to a session high of $146.66.

The FDA's latest decision allows Xywav to be used as a treatment for idiopathic hypersomnia (IH), a chronic sleep disorder with symptoms including excessive daytime sleepiness, difficulty in waking up and longer nighttime sleep.

Xywav is expected to bring in sales of $1.49 billion by 2025 end, with $1.1 billion from narcolepsy and around $300 million from IH, Barclays analyst Balaji Prasad said.

Jazz has been attempting to expand its portfolio before the entry of cheaper generic competition for its top-selling drug Xyrem no later than 2023. In May, the drugmaker completed a $7.2 billion acquisition of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC to add a cannabis-based epilepsy treatment to its neuroscience business.

In November 2020, Jazz launched Xywav to secure its patient base against competition from rivals for Xyrem. Xywav is its second approved drug for excessive daytime sleepiness and sudden loss of muscle tone in narcolepsy patients.

The labels for both Xywav and Xyrem carry a boxed warning flagging risk for potential abuse and misuse and as a central nervous system depressant. However, Jazz said Xywav has about 92% less sodium than Xyrem, making it safer for the heart.

Earlier this month, Jazz said Xyrem sales fell a little over 25% to $334.2 million in the second quarter, while Xywav brought in $124.2 million. The number of active Xywav patients grew to 5,100 from 3,900 at the end of the previous quarter.

Reporting by Bhanvi Satija and Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Shailesh Kuber

