U.S. FDA approves Novo Nordisk's diabetes drug Ozempic in 2 mg dose

Flags are seen outside Novo Nordisk headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark, February 5, 2020. REUTERS/Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen

March 28 (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk (NOVOb.CO) said on Monday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved a higher dosage of 2 mg of Ozempic for the treatment of adults with type 2 diabetes.

Ozempic is now approved in the United States in doses of 0.5 mg, 1 mg and 2 mg, the company said.

Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

