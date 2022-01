Signage is seen outside of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) headquarters in White Oak, Maryland, U.S., August 29, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Pfizer Inc's (PFE.N) drug Cibinqo to treat eczema, a skin disease, the company said on Friday.

Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

