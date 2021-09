Takeda Pharmaceutical Co's logo is seen at its new headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, July 2, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Japanese pharma company Takeda Pharmaceutical Co (4502.T) said on Wednesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted an accelerated approval to its drug, Exkivity, to treat a type of lung cancer.

Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

