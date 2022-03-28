1 minute read
U.S. FDA approves UCB's drug for rare childhood epilepsy
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
March 28 (Reuters) - UCB SA (UCB.BR) said on Monday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved its drug to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome (LGS), a rare form of childhood epilepsy.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Bhanvi Satija, Manojna Maddipatla and Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Sherry Jacob-Phillips
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.