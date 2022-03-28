U.S. FDA approves UCB's drug for rare childhood epilepsy

Signage is seen outside of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) headquarters in White Oak, Maryland, U.S., August 29, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

March 28 (Reuters) - UCB SA (UCB.BR) said on Monday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved its drug to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome (LGS), a rare form of childhood epilepsy.

Reporting by Bhanvi Satija, Manojna Maddipatla and Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Sherry Jacob-Phillips

