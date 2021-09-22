Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
U.S. FDA to authorize third dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for older Americans - Bloomberg
1 minute read
Sept 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration will authorize a booster dose of the Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for those aged 65 and older and some high-risk Americans, a Bloomberg News reporter said in a tweet on Wednesday.
An FDA spokesperson declined to comment.
Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Anil D'Silva
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.