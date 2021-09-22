Skip to main content

U.S. FDA to authorize third dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for older Americans - Bloomberg

A health worker draws a dose of Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine from a vial during a vaccination event hosted by Miami - Dade County and Miami Heat, at FTX Arena in Miami, Florida, U.S., August 5, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Sept 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration will authorize a booster dose of the Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for those aged 65 and older and some high-risk Americans, a Bloomberg News reporter said in a tweet on Wednesday.

An FDA spokesperson declined to comment.

Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Anil D'Silva

