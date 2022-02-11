1 minute read
U.S. FDA authorizes Lilly COVID-19 drug
Feb 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Friday it had granted emergency use authorization to Eli Lilly and Co's (LLY.N) COVID-19 antibody drug for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate disease who are 12 years and older.
Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Aditya Soni
