U.S. FDA authorizes Lilly COVID-19 drug

1 minute read

Eli Lilly logo is shown on one of the company's offices in San Diego, California, U.S., September 17, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Feb 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Friday it had granted emergency use authorization to Eli Lilly and Co's (LLY.N) COVID-19 antibody drug for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate disease who are 12 years and older.

Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Aditya Soni

