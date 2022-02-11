U.S. FDA authorizes Lilly COVID-19 drug

Eli Lilly logo is shown on one of the company's offices in San Diego, California, U.S., September 17, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Feb 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Friday it had granted emergency use authorization to Eli Lilly and Co's (LLY.N) COVID-19 antibody drug for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate disease who are 12 years and older.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Aditya Soni

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.