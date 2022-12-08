U.S. FDA authorizes Moderna, Pfizer updated COVID boosters for 6 months old
Dec 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized updated COVID-19 booster shots from Moderna (MRNA.O) and Pfizer (PFE.N) and its partner BioNTech (22UAy.DE) for children as young as 6 months of age.
The amended authorizations allow use of Moderna's bivalent shot in children 6 months through 5 years of age, while the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine can be given to those aged 6 months through 4 years.
Pfizer's shot can be administered as the third shot for those eligible and have not completed their primary vaccination series, the agency added.
