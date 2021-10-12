Skip to main content

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

U.S. FDA authorizes new e-cigarette products from BAT unit

1 minute read

Signage is seen outside of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) headquarters in White Oak, Maryland, U.S., August 29, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

Oct 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday authorized the marketing of some new e-cigarette products by R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co, a unit of British American Tobacco Plc (BATS.L), allowing the products to be legally sold in the United States.

However, the agency denied marketing authorization for certain flavored products submitted under R.J.'s Vuse Solo brand.

In September,the regulator delayed its decision on whether Juul and other major manufacturers, including British American Tobacco, can sell their products in the United States, as it weighs the public health impact of the products.

E-cigarettes vaporize a nicotine-laced liquid, and their use among children and teens has been a growing public health concern.

Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Devika Syamnath

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 7:29 PM UTC

Aspirin use to prevent first heart attacks not recommended for most older adults -U.S. panel

People aged 60 or older who are at risk of heart disease should not start a daily low-dose aspirin regimen to prevent a first heart attack because the risk of internal bleeding outweighs its benefits, a U.S. expert panel recommended on Tuesday.

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
U.S. FDA authorizes new e-cigarette products
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
New York must allow religious exemptions to COVID-19 vaccine mandate, judge rules
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Russia to test COVID-19 vaccine in form of nasal spray
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
U.S. FDA staff says Moderna did not meet all criteria for COVID-19 boosters