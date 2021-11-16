U.S. FDA authorizes virtual reality system for reducing back pain

Signage is seen outside of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) headquarters in White Oak, Maryland, U.S., August 29, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Nov 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday authorized a virtual reality (VR) system from Applied VR for reducing lower back pain after a majority of patients in a trial testing the device showed lesser discomfort.

The device, EaseVRx, uses cognitive behavioral therapy and other associated methods to help with pain reduction and is meant for self-use at home.

It consists of a VR headset and a controller, along with a breathing amplifier attached to the headset for use in deep breathing exercises. The treatment consists of 56 VR sessions, 2-16 minutes long, with an eight-week treatment program.

The device was authorized based on trial results that evaluated 179 patients, where about 65% of the patients showed a greater than 30% reduction in pain.

Software developer Applied VR has a number of virtual reality devices under development for diseases including anxiety and general pain.

Last year, a small study suggested that immersion in virtual reality may relieve some of the pain of contractions before childbirth.

Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.