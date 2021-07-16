Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

U.S. FDA sets January target to decide on approval of Pfizer's COVID-19 shot

2 minute read

Syringe and vial are seen in front of displayed new Pfizer logo in this illustration taken, June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

July 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. health regulator will review Pfizer (PFE.N) and German partner BioNTech SE's (22UAy.DE) application for full approval of their COVID-19 vaccine in people 16 years and older by January, the companies said on Friday.

The vaccine is among the three being used in the United States under the Food and Drug Administration's emergency use authorization alongside shots from Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) and Moderna Inc (MRNA.O).

Pfizer/BioNTech finished submitting their application for a full U.S. approval in May and the agency will review the data under its "priority review" pathway.

The FDA in May expanded the emergency use of the two-shot vaccine to children 12 through 15 years of age.

The companies said on Friday they intend to submit an application to support approval of the vaccine in this age group once the required data six months after the second vaccine dose is available.

Moderna also filed for full U.S. approval of its COVID-19 vaccine for adults early in June. read more

Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 3:32 PM UTCDelta COVID variant, now dominant worldwide, drives surge of U.S. deaths - officials

The Delta variant of COVID-19 is now the dominant strain worldwide and is driving a surge of deaths around the United States, almost entirely among unvaccinated people, U.S. officials said Friday.

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsU.S. FDA sets January target to decide on approval of Pfizer's COVID-19 shot
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsWHO proposes fresh coronavirus mission to China and lab audits
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsPfizer agrees to pay $345 mln to resolve EpiPen pricing lawsuit
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsAPEC leaders vow to accelerate access to COVID-19 vaccines