U.S. FDA declines to approve expanded use of Acadia's antipsychotic drug
Aug 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration declined to approve expanded use of Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc's (ACAD.O) antipsychotic drug for treating psychosis related to Alzheimer's disease, the company said on Thursday.
Reporting by Mrinalika Roy and Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta
