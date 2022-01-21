U.S. FDA declines to approve Pfizer's growth hormone deficiency treatment

Signage is seen outside of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) headquarters in White Oak, Maryland, U.S., August 29, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) said on Friday the U.S. health regulator has declined to approve the treatment for growth hormone deficiency in children that it developed with partner OPKO Health Inc (OPK.O).

Pfizer's statement did not mention a reason for theU.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) decisionin its complete response letter.

"We will work closely with the FDA to determine the best path forward to bring this important once-weekly treatment option to pediatric growth hormone deficiency patients and their families," said Brenda Cooperstone, chief development officer of Rare Disease, Pfizer Global Product Development.

Pfizer has submitted applications to regulators of various countries and Japan earlier this week approved the drug, which will be sold under the brand name Ngenla.

Growth hormone deficiency is a rare disorder where the pituitary gland does not produce enough growth hormone to stimulate the body to grow. It is characterized by abnormally short height and affects one in about 4,000 to 10,000 children globally.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Leroy Leo; Editing by Devika Syamnath

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.