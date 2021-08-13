U.S. FDA declines to approve Sesen Bio's bladder cancer treatment

Aug 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has declined to approve Sesen Bio Inc's (SESN.O) lead therapy candidate for a type of bladder cancer, the drug developer said on Friday.

The health regulator, in a letter to the company, said it cannot approve the marketing application for the drug, Vicineum, in its present form.

It has provided recommendations specific to additional clinical data and analyses in addition to issues pertaining to a recent pre-approval inspection and product quality, the company added.

Sesen Bio said it plans to request a meeting with the FDA to discuss the next steps in the regulatory pathway for the drug's approval.

Vicineum, administered via an injection, is a targeted fusion protein being developed for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer, a type of cancer found in the tissue that lines the inner surface of the bladder.

Vicineum received FDA's 'fast track' designation in 2018 and was under the agency's priority review. The company had also sought the European Medicines Agency's approval for the drug earlier this year.

