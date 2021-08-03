U.S. FDA gives priority review to Roche's Tecentriq lung cancer drug

Signage is seen outside of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) headquarters in White Oak, Maryland, U.S., August 29, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

ZURICH, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The United States Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) has granted a priority review for Roche's (ROG.S) Tecentriq treatment for people suffering with early, non-small-cell lung cancer, the Swiss company said on Tuesday.

The FDA is due to decide on approval by Dec. 1 for the use of Tecentriq as an adjuvnt treatment, where a substance is used to increase the efficacy or potency of certain drugs, Roche said.

Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

