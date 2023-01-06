U.S. FDA grants priority review to Roche's bispecific antibody Glofitamab















ZURICH, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Roche (ROG.S) announced on Friday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted priority review to the Swiss pharmaceutical company's bispecific antibody Glofitamab.

Glofitamab is intended for patients with relapsed or refractory large b-cell lymphoma.

The FDA is expected to make a decision on approval of the cancer immunotherapy by July 1, 2023.

Reporting by Noele Illien; Editing by Tom Hogue











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.