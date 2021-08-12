Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

U.S. FDA has not seen possible side-effects of COVID shots being studied in EU

Vials with Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine labels are seen in this illustration picture taken March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

NEW YORK, Aug 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Thursday that it has not seen evidence yet to suggest that the Pfizer Inc (PFE.N)/BioNTech and Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) COVID-19 vaccines are causing additional side effects.

Europe's drug regulator, the European Medicines Agency (EMA), said on Wednesday it was studying whether a small number of incidences of skin rashes and two kidney disorders were linked to the vaccines. read more

"FDA is aware of the EMA report. To date, we have not seen any safety signals for the adverse events identified in the report," FDA spokesperson Abby Capobianco said in a statement. "FDA is monitoring the safety of authorized COVID-19 vaccines through both passive and active safety surveillance systems."

Reporting by Michael Erman; editing by Jonathan Oatis

