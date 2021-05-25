Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
U.S. FDA may not review new COVID-19 vaccine EUA requests during pandemic

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Tuesday it may decline to review and process new emergency use authorization (EUA) requests for COVID-19 vaccines for the rest of the pandemic, if a company has not already begun discussions.

So far, vaccines from Pfizer Inc (PFE.N), Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) have been authorized for emergency use in the United States. (https://bit.ly/3fOpP2S)

Novavax Inc (NVAX.O) has had discussions with regulators and said it does not expect to seek regulatory authorization for its COVID-19 shot in the United States, Britain and Europe until the third quarter of 2021. read more

AstraZeneca (AZN.L) also has discussed plans for its COVID-19 vaccine with U.S. officials. However, the Wall Street Journal earlier this month reported that it was considering skipping U.S. emergency-use authorization and instead pursue the more time-intensive application for a full-fledged license to sell the shot. read more

AstraZeneca and Novavax did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

