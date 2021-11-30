Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
U.S. FDA moving to authorize Pfizer-BioNTech booster for 16-, 17-year-olds - WSJ
1 minute read
Nov 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration could authorize COVID-19 boosters from Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and BioNTech SE (22UAy.DE) for use in 16- and 17-year olds as soon as next week, the Wall Street Journal reported late on Monday, citing a person familiar with the planning.
Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich
