U.S. FDA nears OK of 10 mln J&J COVID vaccine doses from Md. plant -CNN

A vial of the Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine is seen at Northwell Health's South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore, New York, U.S., March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo

The U.S. Food and Drug administration is close to approving about 10 million Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) COVID-19 vaccine doses made at a troubled plant in Baltimore, a CNN reporter said in a post on Twitter citing an unnamed source.

The health regulator has been reviewing batches of doses made at Emergent's (EBS.N) plant in Baltimore, Maryland, CNN said, adding that the agency is not yet ready to fully clear the facility following manufacturing issues there.

Representatives for the FDA did not immediately response to requests for comment. J&J had no comment on the report.

