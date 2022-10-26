U.S. FDA panel backs GSK's anemia drug for kidney disease patients on dialysis

Signage is seen outside of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) headquarters in White Oak, Maryland, U.S., August 29, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/

Oct 26 (Reuters) - A panel of U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisers on Wednesday recommended approval for GSK Plc's (GSK.L) drug to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease (CKD) for a smaller-than-expected patient population.

The panel voted in favor of the drug only for patients on dialysis, although GSK was aiming for approval for a broader CKD population, regardless of dialysis status.

Reporting by Khushi Mandowara and Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Natalie Grover in London; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

