U.S. FDA panel votes against Veru's COVID-19 pill















Nov 9 (Reuters) - A panel of advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday recommended against authorizing Veru Inc's (VERU.O) oral COVID-19 pill for treating moderate-to-severe hospitalized patients at high risk for developing acute respiratory distress syndrome.

The panel voted 8-5 against the pill's usage.

The unfavorable vote decreases the chances of authorization for Veru, which is already lagging in the race to develop a COVID-19 treatment. If authorized, the pill would provide an additional treatment option as the disease moves from a pandemic to an endemic stage.

Veru's oral drug, which was originally being tested as a treatment for prostate cancer, blocks the protein tubulin and prevents tumor cells from multiplying.

While data has shown the drug can also produce antiviral and anti-inflammatory responses, the FDA staff reviewers have said its mechanism of action in COVID-19 was uncertain.

Reporting by Bhanvi Satija and Raghav Mahobe in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber











