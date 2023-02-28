U.S. FDA panel votes for Pfizer's RSV vaccine

[1/2] Pfizer company logo is seen at a Pfizer office in Puurs, Belgium, December 2, 2022. REUTERS/Johanna Geron















Feb 28 (Reuters) - A panel of outside advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday recommended Pfizer Inc's (PFE.N) respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine, paving the way for one of the first approved RSV shots in the United States for older adults.

The FDA advisory committee voted 7 to 4 in favor of the drug, saying data from the clinical study conducted by the company established that the treatment was effective and safe in preventing the lower respiratory tract disease caused by RSV in 60 years and older.

(This story has been corrected to change the voting ratio to "7 to 4" from "7 to 12" in paragraph 2)

Reporting by Mariam E Sunny and Khushi Mandowara in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.