U.S. FDA rejects AstraZeneca treatment for chronic nasal condition

The logo of AstraZeneca is seen on a medication package in a pharmacy in London April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

March 14 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca Plc (AZN.L) said on Monday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) rejected its asthma medicine, Fasenra, for treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, a condition where benign growths can cause pain and stuffiness.

The London-listed drugmaker said the FDA had issued a complete response letter following its application to extend use of the drug and requested additional clinical data from AstraZeneca.

