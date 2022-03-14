1 minute read
U.S. FDA rejects AstraZeneca treatment for chronic nasal condition
March 14 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca Plc (AZN.L) said on Monday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) rejected its asthma medicine, Fasenra, for treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, a condition where benign growths can cause pain and stuffiness.
The London-listed drugmaker said the FDA had issued a complete response letter following its application to extend use of the drug and requested additional clinical data from AstraZeneca.
Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich
