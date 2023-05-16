US FDA staff say safety data favorable for Pfizer's RSV vaccine to protect newborns

Companies Pfizer Inc Follow















May 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's staff reviewers said on Tuesday safety data appeared generally favorable for administration of Pfizer Inc's (PFE.N) experimental respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine in pregnant women to protect their newborns.

The comments by the staff reviewers come ahead of meeting on Thursday of the FDA's outside advisers, who provide non-binding recommendations to the health regulator.

Reporting by Raghav Mahobe and Mariam Sunny in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.