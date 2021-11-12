Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
U.S. FTC approves modifications to Bristol Meyers Squibb divestiture agreement
Nov 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said it approved certain modifications to Bristol Meyers Squibb’s (BMY.N) divestiture agreement that the FTC earlier approved and incorporated into its order as part of a consent required when the drugmaker acquired Celgene Corp in 2019.
Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese
