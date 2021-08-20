Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

U.S. gives 500,000 vaccine doses to Kosovo - Blinken

1 minute read

A vial labelled with the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine is seen in this illustration picture taken March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

WASHINGTON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The United States on Friday donated 500,000 doses of Pfizer and BioNTech's (PFE.N), (22UAy.DE) COVID-19 vaccine to Kosovo through the COVAX distribution scheme, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Twitter.

The shipment comes amid a U.S. vaccine diplomacy effort that has sent vaccines to dozens of countries. It also comes just days after Kosovo on Aug. 15 offered to provide temporary refuge to U.S.-affiliated Afghans at risk after the Taliban seized power.

Blinken said the "gift represents the shared values and unwavering bonds between our people."

President Joe Biden's administration has been in discussions with countries including Kosovo about protecting Afghans, amid a chaotic effort to airlift thousands of Americans and other foreign nationals, as well as Afghans who aided the 20-year American war effort from Kabul.

The State Department did not immediately respond to an request for comment, but Blinken has previously pledged that Washington will not trade vaccine doses for political favors.

The doses were delivered through the World Health Organization-backed COVAX that aims to equitably expand access to vaccines, but U.S. officials have said they can decide where U.S.-made doses donated through the facility are sent.

Reporting by Simon Lewis; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 5:12 PM UTC

AstraZeneca's antibody therapy prevents COVID-19, study shows

Trial data from AstraZeneca on Friday raised the prospect of a new treatment to prevent COVID-19 beyond vaccines, giving hope in particular for people who respond poorly to immunisation shots.

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Israeli doctors find severe COVID-19 breakthrough cases mostly in older, sicker patients
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
UK approves Regeneron/Roche antibody cocktail for COVID-19
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
WHO seeks 'best minds' to probe new pathogens that jump from animals to humans
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
India gives emergency approval for world's first COVID-19 DNA vaccine