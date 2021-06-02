Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

U.S. global vaccine distribution plan could be announced Thursday - Blinken

A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Vaccine COVID-19" sticker and a medical syringe in this illustration taken April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that President Joe Biden could announce this week Washington's plan for distributing 80 million coronavirus vaccines globally.

"I want you to know as well that in a few short days ... possibly as early as tomorrow, the president is going to announce in more detail, the plan that he's put together to push out 80 million vaccines, around the world," said Blinken at a gathering at the U.S. Embassy in Costa Rica.

