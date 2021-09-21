Skip to main content

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

U.S. government to buy rapid COVID-19 tests from Abbott, Celltrion -official

By
1 minute read

A man walks past a logo of Celltrion Inc in front of the plant in Incheon, west of Seoul April 26, 2013. Picture taken April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Sept 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. government has agreed to purchase rapid COVID-19 tests from Abbott Laboratories (ABT.N) and Celltrion Inc (068270.KS) to ship to nursing homes and other high risk populations as part of President Joe Biden's vaccinate or test plans, a senior administration official said on Tuesday.

The federal government will purchase tests as needed and has agreed to spend up to $626 million in its agreement with Celltrion and $554.4 million in its deal with Abbott, the official said.

The White House announced earlier this month that it will mandate staff at all large employers to either get vaccinated or submit to weekly testing. As part of that announcement, the administration said it would purchase around $2 billion worth of rapid tests. read more

The U.S. government also has agreements to purchase tests from other manufacturers including Quidel Corp. (QDEL.O), OraSure Technologies, and Intrivo.

Demand for tests has been spurred in recent months by the emergence of the contagious Delta variant of COVID-19, reopenings of K-12 schools, and an earlier mandate by the White House that will require most U.S. federal employees to either get vaccinated or receive weekly tests.

Reporting by Jeff Mason and Carl O'Donnell Editing by Chris Reese and Richard Pullin

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 9:38 PM UTC

U.S. to donate an additional 500 mln COVID-19 vaccines

The United States plans to donate an additional 500 million COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE to nations around the world, lifting the total the country is sharing to more than 1 billion doses, according to a source familiar with the plans.

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
J&J says second shot boosts protection for moderate-severe COVID-19 to 94%
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Greece tests drone drug delivery for remote regions
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
U.S. administers 386.8 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Vaccine inequities expose humanity to variants, Colombia's Duque tells U.N. General Assembly