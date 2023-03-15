Factbox: US government to impose inflation penalties on 27 drugs

Used blister packets that contained medicines, tablets and pills are seen, in this picture illustration taken June 30, 2018. REUTERS/Russell Boyce/Illustration

March 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. government said on Wednesday it will subject 27 drugs to inflation penalties, a move that will require the pharmaceutical companies to pay Medicare rebates if they raise prices at a faster pace than the rise in inflation rate.

Under the new provisions, the government will start invoicing the companies for the rebates in 2025, but Medicare members will see a reduction in out-of-pocket costs starting April.

Here is a list of the drugs and companies:

