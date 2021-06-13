Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
U.S. has administered 309.3 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines, CDC says

A person receives a shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine with a chance to win a pair of tickets to see "Hamilton" at a pop-up vaccination clinic at Pantages theatre in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

The United States had administered 309,322,545 doses of COVID-19 vaccines and distributed 374,398,105 doses in the country as of Sunday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures were up from the 308,112,728 doses of vaccine that the CDC said had been administered as of Saturday, out of 374,397,205 doses delivered.

The agency said 173,840,483 people in the United States had received at least one dose of a vaccine, while 143,921,222 people were fully vaccinated as of 6 a.m. EDT on Sunday.

The CDC tally includes the two-dose vaccines from Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) and Pfizer Inc/BioNTech (PFE.N)/(22UAy.DE) as well as Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) one-shot vaccine.

