U.S. health officials discuss COVID-19 variant with South African scientists - Fauci

White House Chief Medical Adviser Anthony Fauci gives his opening statement before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions hearing on "Next Steps: The Road Ahead for the COVID-19 Response" on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 4, 2021. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

WASHINGTON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Top U.S. infectious disease official Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Friday federal health officials were in discussions with South African scientists about the new COVID-19 variant detected in that country, and that no decision had been made on a travel ban.

Fauci told CNN in an interview that there was no indication that the new variant was already in the United States and that it was unclear whether it was resistant to current vaccines.

