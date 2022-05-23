U.S. health officials releasing some Jynneos vaccine doses for monkeypox -CDC

Test tubes labelled "Monkeypox virus positive" are seen in this illustration taken May 23, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

WASHINGTON, May 23 (Reuters) - U.S. health officials are in the process of releasing some Jynneos vaccine doses for use in monkeypox cases, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Monday, adding there are more than 1,000 doses in the national stockpile.

CDC officials said they expect that level to ramp up very quickly in the coming weeks.

Reporting by Michael Erman and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chris Reese

