U.S. HHS: pharmacies must fill reproductive health prescriptions

WASHINGTON, July 13 (Reuters) - The Biden administration said on Wednesday that refusing to fill prescriptions for drugs that could be used to terminate a pregnancy could be a federal law violation, regardless of various state bans.

The Department of Health and Human Services said in new guidance that pharmacies and pharmacists could run afoul of pregnancy and disability discrimination laws for denying access to drugs that could be used for abortion, including those used in medication abortion and emergency contraceptives.

"We are committed to ensuring that everyone can access health care, free of discrimination," Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra said in a statement. "This includes access to prescription medications for reproductive health and other types of care."

