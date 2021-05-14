Skip to main content

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsU.S. House panel to hold May 18 hearing over AbbVie drug pricing

Reuters
1 minute read

AbbieVie Inc's chief executive officer will testify at a May 18 congressional hearing over the drugmaker's pricing and business practices for its anti-inflammatory drug Humira and its cancer drug Imbruvica, lawmakers said on Friday.

The hearing with CEO Richard Gonzalez will examine prices for Humira, which have been hiked 27 times, and Imbruvica, which saw prices rise nine times, the House Committee on Oversight and Reform Committee said in a statement.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 2:56 PM UTCIndia 'on war footing' as coronavirus infections pass 24 mln

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sounded the alarm over the rapid spread of COVID-19 through India's vast countryside on Friday, as 4,000 people died from the virus for the third straight day and total infections crossed 24 million.

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsIndian variant will become dominant in the UK, top medic says
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsU.S. officials hope new mask advice drives uptick in COVID shots
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsVacations in mind, younger French people rush for vaccines
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsDenmark excavates mink from mass graves over health concerns