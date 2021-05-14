AbbieVie Inc's chief executive officer will testify at a May 18 congressional hearing over the drugmaker's pricing and business practices for its anti-inflammatory drug Humira and its cancer drug Imbruvica, lawmakers said on Friday.

The hearing with CEO Richard Gonzalez will examine prices for Humira, which have been hiked 27 times, and Imbruvica, which saw prices rise nine times, the House Committee on Oversight and Reform Committee said in a statement.

