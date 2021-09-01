Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
U.S. judge says he will approve Purdue Pharma bankruptcy plan that shields Sacklers

Bottles of prescription painkiller OxyContin pills, made by Purdue Pharma LP, sit on a counter at a local pharmacy in Provo, Utah, U.S., April 25, 2017. REUTERS/George/File Photo

Sept 1 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge said he will approve OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP’s bankruptcy reorganization plan, clearing a path to resolve thousands of opioid lawsuits and shielding the company's wealthy Sackler family owners from future opioid litigation.

Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain on Wednesday said he wanted small changes to the plan, adding that he wished the plan provided for more but did not what to reject the proposal and jeopardize what it does provide for claimants.

Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Leslie Adler

