U.S. judge says he will approve Purdue Pharma bankruptcy plan that shields Sacklers

Sept 1 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge said he will approve OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP’s bankruptcy reorganization plan, clearing a path to resolve thousands of opioid lawsuits and shielding the company's wealthy Sackler family owners from future opioid litigation.

Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain on Wednesday said he wanted small changes to the plan, adding that he wished the plan provided for more but did not what to reject the proposal and jeopardize what it does provide for claimants.

Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Leslie Adler

