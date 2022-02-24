U.S. Justice Dept sues to block UnitedHealth's bid for Change Healthcare

A UnitedHealth Group health insurance card is seen in a wallet in this picture illustration October 14, 2019. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/Illustration/File Photo

Feb 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department filed a lawsuit on Thursday in a bid to stop health insurer UnitedHealth Group (UNH.N) from buying Change Healthcare (CHNG.O).

The $7.84 billion all-cash deal was announced in January 2021 as a way for UnitedHealth to expand its fast-growing healthcare technology business. read more

The case was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia naming UnitedHealth and Change as defendants.

The planned lawsuit was first announced by the New York Times.

UnitedHealth said it would fight the lawsuit.

"The Department’s deeply flawed position is based on highly speculative theories that do not reflect the realities of the healthcare system. We will defend our case vigorously," it said in a statement.

Reporting by Diane Bartz in Washington, Jon Stempel in New York; Editing by Maju Samuel and Marguerita Choy

