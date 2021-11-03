U.S. Labor Dept vaccine and testing mandate coming in days -White House

White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients delivers remarks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 13, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Labor Department will issue its national COVID-19 vaccine and testing rule for large employers in the coming few days, White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients said on Wednesday.

President Joe Biden announced in September a nationwide vaccine or testing mandate for every business with at least 100 employees, which will be implemented as a rule from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). read more

"That will be coming quite soon. So in a matter of days at this point, and I'll leave the details to the rule when it's made public by the Federal Register." Zients told reporters.

