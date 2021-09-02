Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

U.S. lawmakers question FTC's efforts to stop Illumina's deal for Grail

2 minute read
1/2

The offices of gene sequencing company Illumina Inc are shown in San Diego, California January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

WASHINGTON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Two Republican lawmakers on Thursday questioned the Federal Trade Commission's efforts to unwind life science company Illumina Inc's (ILMN.O) $7.1 billion acquisition of Grail Inc (GRAL.O), alleging the regulator was not following a normal path in its work.

Members of Congress Jim Jordan and Darrell Issa wrote in a letter to FTC Chair Lina Khan that agency actions related to the deal require congressional oversight, demanding documents related to the FTC's work.

"The FTC's approach to the Illumina-GRAIL merger departs from its typical enforcement process and raises questions about the Commission's interference in the case," the Sept. 2 letter said.

The FTC confirmed it received the letter but declined further comment.

Among their complaints, the members of Congress alleged that the FTC filed for an injunction in federal court to give it time to litigate the case before the FTC's own internal administrative court "to avoid speedily resolving novel legal issues under U.S. law in a forum - federal district court - where the FTC was more likely to lose."

The FTC has argued that cancer test detection company Grail and its competitors rely on San Diego, California-based Illumina's DNA sequencing technology. They alleged that Illumina's purchase of Grail would give the company the "incentive and ability to foreclose downstream rivals." read more

Reporting by Chris Sanders; Editing by Mark Porter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 8:33 PM UTC

U.S. to invest $3 bln in COVID-19 vaccine supply chain -White House official

The U.S. plans to invest $3 billion in the vaccine supply chain as it continues to work to position itself as a leading supplier of vaccines for the world, a top U.S. health official said on Thursday.

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Number of people with dementia set to jump 40% to 78 mln by 2030 -WHO
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
U.S. Congress seeks information from FDA on approval of Biogen's Alzheimer's drug
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Life insurers shift to pre-pandemic norms after COVID vaccine roll-outs
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Biden warns of 'unconstitutional chaos' due to Texas abortion ban