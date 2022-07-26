U.S. may require nearly $7 bln to combat monkeypox outbreak - WaPo

Test tubes labelled "Monkeypox virus positive" are seen in this illustration taken May 23, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

July 26 (Reuters) - The Biden administration estimates it may need nearly $7 billion to deal with the monkeypox outbreak in the United States, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday.

The funding estimate was part of a memo marked to President Joe Biden outlining a series of options, as opposed to a formal funding request, the report said. (https://wapo.st/3oxXimZ)

The White House and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The news comes days after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the monkeypox outbreak a global health emergency. read more

Nearly 70 countries in which the viral disease is not endemic have reported outbreaks, crossing 17,800 confirmed cases. The United States had reported 3,487 cases by Tuesday. read more

Reporting by Ruhi Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.