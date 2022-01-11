Skip to main content
U.S. Medicare program plans to cover Biogen's Aduhelm, with some conditions

1 minute read

Aduhelm, Biogen's controversial recently approved drug for early Alzheimer's disease, is seen at Butler Hospital, one of the clinical research sites in Providence, Rhode Island, U.S. June 16, 2021. Jessica Rinaldi/Pool via REUTERS.

Jan 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. government's Medicare program on Tuesday said it plans to cover Alzheimer's treatments including Biogen Inc's (BIIB.O) Aduhelm, with some conditions.

The agency said that it plans to provide coverage for the drug only if they are enrolled in qualifying clinical trials.

Reporting by Leroy Leo; Editing by Devika Syamnath

