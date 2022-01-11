Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
U.S. Medicare program plans to cover Biogen's Aduhelm, with some conditions
1 minute read
Jan 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. government's Medicare program on Tuesday said it plans to cover Alzheimer's treatments including Biogen Inc's (BIIB.O) Aduhelm, with some conditions.
The agency said that it plans to provide coverage for the drug only if they are enrolled in qualifying clinical trials.
Reporting by Leroy Leo; Editing by Devika Syamnath
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.