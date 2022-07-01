U.S. orders 2.5 million more doses of Bavarian Nordic's vaccine for monkeypox

An employee works on a vaccine based on the monkeypox vaccine that has already been developed by the vaccine company Bavarian Nordic at a laboratory of the company in Martinsried near Munich, Germany, May 24, 2022. The company, headquartered in Denmark, is the only one in the world to have approval for a smallpox vaccine called Jynneos in the U.S. and Imvanex in Europe, which is also effective against monkeypox. REUTERS/Lukas Barth

July 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. government has ordered 2.5 million more doses of Bavarian Nordic's (BAVA.CO) vaccine for use against monkeypox outbreaks, the Department of Health and Human Services said on Friday.

The shot has already been cleared for both smallpox and monkeypox in the United States, where it is called Jynneos.

The U.S. government is ramping up its efforts to fight monkeypox by sending hundreds of thousands of vaccine doses to states in the coming months, expanding access for those most at risk and increasing supply to areas with high case numbers.

Globally, there have been more than 3,400 cases of monkeypox and one death since the outbreak began in May, according to a World Health Organization tally.

Bavarian Nordic said the total U.S. inventory of the vaccine would reach about 4.4 million doses when combined with a 2020 order for 1.4 million doses.

"This order of additional Jynneos vaccine will help us push out more vaccine quickly, knowing that we have more doses on the way in the coming months," HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said.

Deliveries under the latest contract will start in the fourth quarter of 2022 and continue through early 2023, the company said.

Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath

